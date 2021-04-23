Dress your ‘Dolly best’ for Dolly Fest coming in June to the Old City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Dolly-themed event with specials at local shops is happening in June at the Old City, where visitors are encouraged to “dress up in your Dolly-best” for the weekend celebrating the country music icon.

“Dolly Fest,” presented by the Historic Old City Association, is scheduled for June 4-6 benefitting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Artists have until May 1 to submit their work for the Dolly Art Contest at Rala: Regional and Local Artisans.

Participating businesses will host Dolly-themed events and specials. Social distancing and masks will be required at Dolly Fest.

The list of Old City locations participating include:

Rala

ACF Jewelry

Dogwood Arts

Honeymouth

Java

Jig & Reel

Kaizen

Merchants of Beer

The Mill & Mine

Postmodern

Pour

Pretentious Beer & Glass

Red Gallery

Sheer Inspiration

The Emporium

Rala and Robin Easter Design are also sponsors of Dolly Fest. Knoxville Old City’s event page on Dolly Fest states that the event is not affiliated with Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton Enterprises or Dollywood. Parton is not expected to be at the event.