Drive-in at the Midway returns, public invited to vote on movie lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) — For the 17th year in a row, Drive-in at the Midway is returning to Chilhowee Park, but this year there’s a twist. The city, the Knox County Public Library and Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union have partnered together to put on the movie series.

This year the public is invited to vote on this year’s lineup. Through Sept. 12, people can cast their vote online at www.knoxlib.org/movies or at any Knox County Public Library. The choices have been separated into four categories: kids and animated films, action and adventure, school days, and spooks and spirits.

The movies are free and open to the public. The final lineup will be announced on Sept. 17. Movies will be shown on Oct. 1, Oct. 8, Oct. 22, and Oct. 29. For more information, visit www.knoxlib.org/movies.