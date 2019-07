One driver is waking up behind bars after a rollover crash near the University of Tennessee.

Knoxville police responded to the crash along Cumberland Avenue at 19th Street around midnight.

The crash forced that lane of Cumberland Avenue to close for several hours.

We’re told there were no injuries but that driver was arrested for DUI.

KPD Traffic Alert: Cumberland Avenue at 19th Street is currently closed for a roll-over crash. The estimated reopen time is 1:00am. Luckily there were no injuries, but the driver was arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/11o8YsgAD9 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 17, 2019

