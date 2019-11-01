Driver whose van was hit by tree in Broadway-Jacksboro Pike accident dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The driver who was injured when a large tree fell on his van on Broadway at Jacksboro Pike during the storm Thursday has died.
The accident happened at 11:40 a.m. during the fast-moving storm that hit the Knoxville area.
The victim, identified as George Walker, 79, of Knoxville, died Thursday night at UT Medical Center.
