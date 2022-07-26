MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vehicle crashed into an EMS building in Mount Carmel Tuesday, causing visible damage to a brick wall that someone was sitting on the other side of.

News Channel 11 had a crew on the scene of the EMS station on Hammond Avenue. A gray Kia Sorento was seen in the grass next to the building, where a window and wall had been slammed into.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the driver was identified as Nicole Jessen, 41, of Mount Carmel. Jessen has been charged with reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.

As of 2 p.m., firefighters were shoring up the wall of the building.

The THP reported that the Kia had ran off the road and traveled through “the lawn of two residences,” during which it hit a tree and landscaping. After driving through the lawn, the Kia hit the wall of the EMS station.

A crash report from the THP states a Hawkins County EMS employee was inside the station when the collision occurred. That employee was injured, according to the report.

Officials on the scene also told News Channel 11 that the employee had been on the other side of the wall and was taken to a hospital for observation. The extent of the injuries was not released.