ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The case for the driver accused in the crash that resulted in the death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins now moves before a grand jury.

Christopher Savannah, 43, is facing several charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication and vehicular homicide by recklessness.

Roane County Judge Terry Stevens presided over the nearly five-hour-long preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Jenkins was killed while attempting to remove a ladder from the road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. While Jenkins was out of his vehicle to clear the debris, an oncoming tractor-trailer reportedly driven by Savannah failed to slow down for the rolling roadblock and hit two vehicles, Jenkins’ patrol unit and Jenkins. The deputy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five witnesses took the stand at Tuesday’s hearing including four Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and one Roane County detective. All were on the scene of the deadly crash.

One trooper detailed the scene he walked up to and the moment he knew it was Sgt. Jenkins who was killed.

“I am seeing the back of the Crown Vic as I am scanning. You know, time just stands still for a second and you can hear everything. I could hear his dog barking. I could tell the dog’s bark how distressed she was and as I’m scanning over I see Chris’ body and I see things I’d rather not describe unless I’m required to,” he said.

Last month, Savannah’s bond was set at $1 million dollars. The judge ruled on Tuesday his bond will remain as is.