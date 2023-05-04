KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 72-year-old man was taken to a Knoxville hospital where he died after the car he was driving crashed into a Hardin Valley home.

Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Blackberry Ridge Boulevard around 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 3 where a vehicle left the roadway and struck a house.

The man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he died shortly after his arrival. According to an unofficial traffic crash report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, he suffered a “medical problem” while driving.

The man was the only person in the car and no other injuries were listed.

Editor’s Note: The name of the person has been removed from the story.