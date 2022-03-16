KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An afternoon wreck in North Knoxville has left one person dead.

Knoxville Police say a dump truck collided with a sedan around noon on Wednesday. It happened on Washington Pike at Steeple Shadow Way.

Investigators said the dump truck was traveling west on Washington Pike when a sedan pulled out of Babelay Road. The dump truck struck the passenger side of the sedan, causing the sedan to flip. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one else was injured from the crash and no one else was in the sedan. The identity of the sedan driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

KPD Crash Reconstruction investigators are looking into how the crash happened and the circumstances around it. It is the second fatal wreck on Babelay Road this month. A fatal wreck was also reported in the area on March 2, near Happy Acres.