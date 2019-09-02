Driver dies in wrong-way crash on Middlebrook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was killed Sunday night when their car was going the wrong way on Middlebrook Pike and struck a tractor-trailer, Knoxville Police said.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Knoxville Police said Monday morning. There were no other injuries reported as a result of the crash.
The wreck happened around 10 p.m. A 2002 Honda Civic was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Middlebrook when it struck an Eagle Transport tractor-trailer.
The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.
