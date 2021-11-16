Photo courtesy of Hawkins County Emergency Management

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Hawkins County Emergency Management is on the scene of a tractor trailer hit by a train just after 7 p.m. in the Bulls Gap, at County Line Road near the Greene County line.

The driver of the tractor trailer exited the vehicle before it was struck by the train, said Jamie Miller, director of the emergency management agency. Law enforcement is investigating why the tractor trailer was on the train tracks.

No leaks were found on the train cars as a result of the collision, and the train remained on the tracks.

Miller said drivers on Highway 11E should expect delays in the Bulls Gap area as crews investigate and work the clear the wreck.

Photo courtesy of Hawkins County Emergency Management