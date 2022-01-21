KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police said Friday that a 22-year-old driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Thursday night after emergency crews freed him from a rollover crash along Broadway in the Fountain City area.

According to KPD, officers responded to a crash that occurred on Broadway at Essary around 6:30 p.m. KPD officials also confirmed the truck did not go into the Fountain City lake, contrary to social media posts.

KPD says they believe the involved vehicle, a Ford F-150 occupied by only one person, was traveling north on Broadway when it lost control for unknown reasons, went off the road, crashed into the concrete embankment and rolled over in the ditch on the west side of Broadway.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was freed from the truck by the Knoxville Fire Department and AMR and taken to the UT Medical Center for medical attention. KPD also said the report indicates that there was no evidence of drug or alcohol use found in the vehicle.