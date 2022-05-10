KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The driver of a car recorded going over 100 mph on I-40 in Knoxville told police that he was in a hurry because he needed to use the bathroom.

Mario Diaz

A Knoxville police officer pulled over a driver on I-40 West near West Hills just after midnight Monday after their car was observed going 111 miles per hour, according to court documents.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Mario Diaz, told police that he was trying to get back to his hotel because he needed to go to the bathroom.

A police report states the officer observed a woman, identified as Diaz’s girlfriend, holding their one-year-old daughter unrestrained while sitting in the front seat of the vehicle. The woman told police she was breastfeeding the child on the way to their hotel.

The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license or proof of insurance. He was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, driving without license and financial responsibility law. Court documents show Diaz is being held for United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.