Driver in deadly May 2019 wrong-way crash pleads guilty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The driver accused in a deadly wrong-way crash entered a guilty plea on Friday.

Kara Denise Wakefield, 31, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment. She was sentenced to 10 years.

Wakefield was accused of causing a fatal crash the early morning hours of May 4, 2019, where according to police, the car being driven by Wakefield was going east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the I-640 interchange when it struck a car being driven by Darrell Guilliams, 56.

Guilliams was pronounced dead at the scene. A dog in Wakefield’s vehicle also died. A toxicology report also revealed that four hours after the fatal wreck, Wakefield’s blood-alcohol content was still at 1.5%.

Kara Wakefield. (Photo: KCSO)

LATEST STORIES