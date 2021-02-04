Driver killed after being ejected from crash on Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person is dead following a crash in Knox County late Tuesday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 6200 block of Strawberry Plains Pike for the report of a person possibly ejected from a crash just before midnight.

When the Rural Metro Fire Department arrived on scene, they discovered a car flipped on it’s top. We’re told the driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.