Driver killed after being ejected from crash on Strawberry Plains Pike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person is dead following a crash in Knox County late Tuesday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 6200 block of Strawberry Plains Pike for the report of a person possibly ejected from a crash just before midnight.

When the Rural Metro Fire Department arrived on scene, they discovered a car flipped on it’s top. We’re told the driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter