Driver killed in Oak Ridge head-on crash
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) - One person was killed Monday morning in a head-on crash in Oak Ridge.
The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Edgemoor Road near Haw Ridge Park. One driver was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was taken to UT Medical Center.
No one else was in either vehicle.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.
A portion of Edgemoor Road was closed for around five hours.
Local News
-
- Best friend remembers young life lost after two adults found dead in Claiborne Co. home
- UT Knoxville's new boss makes first visit to campus, following job offer
- Wildlife experts stress being responsible as bear sightings in Smokies spike
- Knoxville police officer, mom of triplets, pushes for paid maternity leave
- Update on the April chemical leak at Y-12 National Security Complex
- Investigators: Forklift backfire caused massive North Knoxville recycling plant fire
- Knoxville woman spots 'mystery shopper' scam
National News
-
- Refusal to turn over Trump tax returns sets up legal battle
- Loophole could keep young terror suspects out of US court
- House committee moving ahead with contempt vote for Barr
- Suspect caught in killing of Mississippi officer at station
- San Francisco to join list of those banning cashless stores
- Trial opens in sex-trafficking case against self-help guru
- Denver voters decide on 'magic mushroom' decriminalization