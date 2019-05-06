Driver killed in Oak Ridge head-on crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) - One person was killed Monday morning in a head-on crash in Oak Ridge.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Edgemoor Road near Haw Ridge Park. One driver was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was taken to UT Medical Center.

No one else was in either vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.

A portion of Edgemoor Road was closed for around five hours.