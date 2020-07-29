Driver pleads guilty in gruesome crash that killed a Knoxville man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The driver behind a crash that killed a pedestrian in a gruesome manner, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.

In June of 2019, Dorrae Johnson led police on a chase that went from I-40 to Sutherland Avenue, where he drove into a pedestrian.

Half of the victim’s body was found in the passenger side floorboard, the rest found at the spot of the impact.

Wednesday, Johnson plead guilty, getting 10 years for vehicular homicide, and just under a year for DUI.

The sentences will be served at the same time.

The victim of that crash was Daryl Butler, who, after experiencing homelessness, had achieved housing just weeks before his death.

