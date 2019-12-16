Driver services website experiencing statewide outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The state Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced Monday afternoon its website is experiencing an outage.

The department sent a news release stating their support staff was working to resolve the issue. No reason or timeframe for the outage was given.

The driver services website allows the public to renew, replace or order duplicate licenses as well as make changes to addresses and pay fees. It also allows drivers to find their driving history and practice taking the driver’s license test.

