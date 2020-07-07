Driver sustains minor injuries after vehicle flips over freeway ramp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a flipped vehicle that landed on a retaining wall Monday night on Magnolia Avenue, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD said at 9:32 p.m. KFD, AMR and Knoxville Police officers responded to a vehicle that had flipped over on the James White Parkway ramp from I-40 East. Officers found a blue SUV partially hanging over the retaining wall that goes over Magnolia Avenue.

KFD rescue was able to remove the driver, and she was seen by AMR and suffered only minor injuries.

As of late Monday night, KFD said the vehicle had been cleared and all roadways were reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they’re made available.

