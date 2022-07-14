KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One driver has life threatening injuries after two vehicles crashed on Rutledge Pike near Shipetown Road, according to the Rural Metro Fire Department.

The car crash involving two vehicles happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the TDOT SmartWay Map. One driver was trapped in the vehicle for about 40 minutes, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Both drivers were taken to the trauma center.

Both lanes are currently closed on westbound and eastbound of State Route 1, according to TDOT SmartWay Map. Rural Metro Fire is asking people to avoid the area.