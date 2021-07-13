Driver who led Tazewell Police on chase at-large after crash in Union County

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Tazewell Police are searching for a man who fled on foot after a police chase that began in Tazewell and ended in Union County Monday night.

Bert Beeler, 56. Photo: Tazewell Police Department

56-year-old Bert Beeler, who was the driver, has warrants out for his arrest after leading Tazewell Police on a high-speed chase. The passenger, 26-year-old Dustin Hollis, was taken into custody and charged with multiple drug crimes.

According to Tazewell Police, officers were dispatched to U.S. Highway 25 East in the Dogwood Heights area in reference to a reckless driver at around 10:15 p.m. Officers found a red SUV speeding with no taillights and pulling a trailer with no lights.

After attempting a traffic stop the driver fled and traveled through Tazewell and New Tazewell while driving recklessly into oncoming traffic. Multiple agencies joined in on the pursuit that entered Union County where units there deployed spike strips at Hickory Valley Road.

The vehicle then turned into the Breadbox Market parking lot, went behind the building, through residents’ yards, and crashed at the intersection of Seymour Lane and Hickory Valley Road.

The driver, Beeler, fled on foot, while the passenger, Hollis, was arrested without incident. Law enforcement is still searching for Beeler. Hollis was charged with possession of schedule II drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule VI drugs.