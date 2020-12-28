Drivers asked to avoid North Jefferson Circle in Oak Ridge due to water main break

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge police are warning drivers to avoid a section of town due to a water main break.
North Jefferson Circle is closed between Latimer Road and Jefferson Avenue, police said. Crews are on scene to repair the broken pipe in a community just off the turnpike.
Drivers are asked to find a different route.
