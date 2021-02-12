Drivers asked to avoid part of Northshore Drive as crews extinguish house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters in Knox County helped evacuate a resident in a wheelchair to safety after responding to a house fire early Friday morning.

The Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1600 block of Nighbert Lane at approximately 4:18 a.m. Friday. Crews arrived to find the home 80 percent involved with the fire and one occupant in a wheelchair in the front door of the home.

Crews evacuated the occupant to safety. No injuries have been reported.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they were at the scene of the fire and asked drivers to avoid Northshore Drive at Choto Drive.

A Rural Metro Fire Department spokesperson said the response to the fire was interrupted when a motorist drove over the 2000-ft supply line to the nearest fire hydrant.

“A supply line of 2000′ was secured to the nearest fire hydrant and then was promptly driven over by a motorist, ripping the hose into pieces, delaying the efforts to combat the fire.” Jeff Bagwell, Rural Metro Fire Department Public Information Officer





Rural Metro fire crews battle house fire on Nighbert Ln Friday, Feb. 12

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.