KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE 6 took a flight over Knoxville this afternoon to take a look at what the first snowfall of the season left behind.

From Sharp’s Ridge to snow-capped homes, the Sunsphere to the interstate, almost every area saw at least an inch of the frosty fluff. Temperatures dropped below freezing less than 48 hours after reaching the 70s on New Year’s Eve. Power outages were reported across the region.

More snow is possible in Knoxville and across East Tennessee on Thursday.