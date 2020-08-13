Drug Overdose Support Group meetings to resume

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The monthly Drug Overdose Support Group meetings are set to resume Friday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The goal of the meetings is to help offer support to family members who have lost loved ones to a drug-related overdoses.

KPD saying the meeting will be held in the City Court Room at the Knoxville Police Department Public Safety Building from 6-8 p.m. and that COVID-19 safeguards will be in place.

Prior registration is not required and there are no costs to attend the support group.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, meeting attendees will be required to wear a face covering and practice physical distancing of at least six feet.

If you need more information about the meetings, contact Tracee Smith at 865-215-3875.

