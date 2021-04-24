Drug Take Back event held Saturday in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an initiative started by the DEA so people can safely dispose of expired, used or unwanted prescription drugs.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy said it is important to dispose of unused prescription drugs, because people struggling with opioid addiction often start with prescription drug abuse.

In Oak Ridge, ASAP of Anderson, teamed up with the Oak Ridge Police Department to hold a a take back event.

You can find a list of take back locations across Tennessee by clicking HERE.