KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Oct. 23. For the day a number of East Tennessee law enforcement agencies will be collecting unwanted or unused prescription medication.

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to get rid of unused, unneeded and expired medication to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. All of the events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drug take-back locations:

Knoxville Police Department: Kroger 4414 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37914

5th Judicial Drug Task Force: Blount County Justice Center 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office: First Baptist Church-Seymour 11621 Chapman Highway, Seymour, TN 37865

Union County Sheriff’s Office: Union County Sheriffs Office 130 Veteran St., Maynardville, TN 37807

Oak Ridge Police Department: Oak Ridge Police Department 200 S. Tulane Ave., Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Grainger County Sheriff’s Department: Okie’s Pharmacy 1050 Rutledge Pike, Blaine, TN 37709

Dandridge Police Department: Food City 123 W. Highway 25 70, Dandridge, TN 37725

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office: Food City (Kodak) Tennessee Highway 66, Sevierville, TN 37862

Lenoir City Police Department: Walmart 911 U.S. Highway 321, Lenoir City, TN 37771

Pigeon Forge Police Department: Food City 3064 Teaster Lane, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office: Walmart 432 S Broad St., New Tazewell, TN 37825

Loudon Police Department: Loudon Police Department 100 Cedar St., Loudon, TN 37774

Newport Police Dept. & Cocke County Sheriff’s Office: Walgreens 102 E. Broadway St., Newport, TN 37821

Kingston Police Dept.: Kingston City Hall 900 Waterford Place, Kingston, TN 37763

Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department: Walmart 475 S. Davy Crockett Parkway, Morristown, TN 37813

Oneida Police Department: Stand 115 Sheppard Road, Oneida, TN 37841

To find more take-back locations, click here.

For those who are unable to attend one of the takebacks, there are six permanent disposal bins located throughout Anderson County.