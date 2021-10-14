KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Oct. 23. For the day a number of East Tennessee law enforcement agencies will be collecting unwanted or unused prescription medication.
According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to get rid of unused, unneeded and expired medication to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. All of the events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drug take-back locations:
- Knoxville Police Department: Kroger
- 4414 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37914
- 5th Judicial Drug Task Force: Blount County Justice Center
- 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804
- Sevier County Sheriff’s Office: First Baptist Church-Seymour
- 11621 Chapman Highway, Seymour, TN 37865
- Union County Sheriff’s Office: Union County Sheriffs Office
- 130 Veteran St., Maynardville, TN 37807
- Oak Ridge Police Department: Oak Ridge Police Department
- 200 S. Tulane Ave., Oak Ridge, TN 37830
- Grainger County Sheriff’s Department: Okie’s Pharmacy
- 1050 Rutledge Pike, Blaine, TN 37709
- Dandridge Police Department: Food City
- 123 W. Highway 25 70, Dandridge, TN 37725
- Sevier County Sheriff’s Office: Food City (Kodak)
- Tennessee Highway 66, Sevierville, TN 37862
- Lenoir City Police Department: Walmart
- 911 U.S. Highway 321, Lenoir City, TN 37771
- Pigeon Forge Police Department: Food City
- 3064 Teaster Lane, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
- Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office: Walmart
- 432 S Broad St., New Tazewell, TN 37825
- Loudon Police Department: Loudon Police Department
- 100 Cedar St., Loudon, TN 37774
- Newport Police Dept. & Cocke County Sheriff’s Office: Walgreens
- 102 E. Broadway St., Newport, TN 37821
- Kingston Police Dept.: Kingston City Hall
- 900 Waterford Place, Kingston, TN 37763
- Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department: Walmart
- 475 S. Davy Crockett Parkway, Morristown, TN 37813
- Oneida Police Department: Stand
- 115 Sheppard Road, Oneida, TN 37841
- To find more take-back locations, click here.
For those who are unable to attend one of the takebacks, there are six permanent disposal bins located throughout Anderson County.