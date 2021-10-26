KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wanted Knoxville felon was arrested Monday at the Simoniz Car Wash off of Merchant Drive and was found with drugs, a gun and $17,000 cash, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers found a black Chevrolet Malibu at the car wash that was associated with wanted fugitive Jarvis Harper, 36. They found him sitting on a bench outside of the car wash and arrested him without incident.

Police said Harper had 10 outstanding warrants for his arrest. After searching him, officers found over $17,000 in cash, over 225 grams of ecstasy tablets, over 20 grams of crack cocaine, a small quantity of heroin and a fully automatic pistol.

In addition to his outstanding warrants, Harper now also faces multiple felony weapons and drug charges.