KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After Campbell County deputies arrested a woman on drug-related charges, investigators said they discovered more drugs concealed on the suspect’s person during intake.

a Campbell County Deputy saw Chasity Dawn Malicoat, the subject an active arrest warrant, at the Shell Gas Station during a patrol on December 8th. The deputy stopped Malicoat’s vehicle and deployed one of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office drug canines.

The dog quickly alerted to the presence of narcotics. CCSO said a search of the vehicle discovered a pre-loaded hypodermic needle containing what is believed to be meth, a pack of Narcan, a suboxone pill, digital scales, and multiple smoking pipes.

Malicoat was placed under arrest and transported to the Campbell County Jail. She told deputies at the jail that she was not in possession of any contraband. However, the Sheriff’s Office reported that multiple baggies of what is believed to be heroin and meth were found hidden in the waistband of her underwear. When asked about the drugs found during intake, officers said Malicoat said “I forgot that I had that.”