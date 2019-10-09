Drury Inn & Suites opens in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new 180-room hotel opened in West Knoxville on Wednesday.

Drury Inn & Suites Knoxville West is one of the more than 150 properties nationwide owned by Drury Hotels and the first in the Knoxville area.

There’s already a cluster of hotels right off the Cedar Bluff exit – for their proximity to both Downtown Knoxville and Oak Ridge.

A spokesperson for Drury Hotels saying they’re ready to take on the competition.

Drury Hotels has locations in 25 states, including two other spots in Tennessee – in Nashville and in Memphis.