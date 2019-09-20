Dry conditions forcing burn bans in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Weeks of dry conditions are causing burn bans to be issued across East Tennessee.

Here is a list of announced bans and state burn permit requirements.

Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp announced the city will be under a burn ban “for the time being.”

“Fire season officially starts October 15, but due to the lack of rain over the past several weeks, the potential exists for fires to ignite and spread quickly.” Crisp said. “Out of an abundance of caution, and following the lead of some other communities, we have issued the temporary burn ban until conditions improve.”

New Market issued a fire ban on Thursday.

A temporary open burn ban has been issued for the cities of Sevierville and Gatlinburg on Tuesday.

The Big South Fork National River & Recreation area has issued a partial burn ban inside the park.

Here's some perspective on this dry pattern we've seen recently.

We are STILL more than 1ft ABOVE avg in rainfall for the year, but we haven't measured any rainfall officially in Knoxville since August 28th. The new Drought Monitor has been released and many areas are included. pic.twitter.com/T4chfkPSbw — Ken Weathers ⚡️🌪 (@lucky13wxman) September 19, 2019

The Tennessee Division of Forestry will launch the burn permit system a few weeks early.

A permit will be required for outdoor burning starting Monday.

Typically, burn permits are required statewide Oct. 15-May 15. Many cities and municipalities require permits year-round.

The early launch is a precautionary measure to help protect our state and citizens from any wildfire threat. The Division of Forestry will continue to monitor the weather situation and will not issue permits on days when burning carries a greater risk.

For more information, tips to conduct a safe debris burn, and to apply for a FREE burn permit online, check out www.BurnSafeTN.org.

LATEST STORIES: