Duck Duck Goose consignment sale returns to Knoxville this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Duck Duck Goose fall/winter consignment sale is returning this week to the Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway.

Children’s clothes, toys, equipment, furniture and more will be up for sale. The event will begin Wednesday and run through Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 3. Hours run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

If you would like to learn more about selling your items at the event or the special deal days visit the Duck Duck Goose website.

