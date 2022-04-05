KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dungeons and Dragons comes to life on UT’s campus in a dramatic comedy.

The Clarence Brown Theatre’s production of She Kills Monsters is in its final week of performances. She Kills Monsters is a story about sisterhood and acceptance. The action-packed adventure uses puppets to bring a girl’s imaginative world to life on stage.

Tom Cervone, the theatre’s managing director, says the puppets are inhabited by actors and they are also equipped with cool tech gadgets to help create the illusion of fantasy.

“It was sort of an amalgamation of all these qualities in a particular play that suited the Carousel Theatre which we will be bidding a fond farewell to following Sunday’s performance and thought this would be a great way to send off the Carousel Theatre. It is also such a dynamic production for dare I say, the younger crowd, the students on campus because it’s so visual, it’s so oral. There are these terrific puppets designed by one of our former MFA design students who came back specifically to work on this project and incorporated our current design students,” said Cervone.

Cervone says this production is the ideal marriage, showcasing all the theatre does in one fell swoop. It’s the college’s last production in the Carousel Theatre before a multi-million dollar project replaces the theatre.

Tickets are available at clarencebrowntheatre.com. An actor talkback and the open captioned performance are both Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m.