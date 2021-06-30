Dunkin’ Donuts donating proceeds from Gold Joy donut to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dunkin’ Donuts and its Foundation are temping the public with a sweet donut for a good cause.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is offering the Gold Joy donut July 1-7. For every Gold Joy donut purchased in the Knoxville area, $1 will go to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to help bring joy to children and their families who are affected by cancer. The Gold Joy donut features a yeast ring donut frosted with festive gold icing and topped with shimmering sprinkles and a munchkin.

“Children being treated for cancer in our Hematology-Oncology Clinic at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will benefit from the funds raised through Dunkin’ Donut’s featured Gold Joy Donut,” Carlton Long, vice president for Institutional Advancement at Children’s Hospital, said. “Our hospital depends on the generosity of our community and donors to help us purchase life-saving medical equipment, offer family assistance to those with a sick child, and provide both our Child Life and Care Coordination staff the items they need to distract, educate, and entertain children while they are patients at our hospital.”

According to CureSearch, 43 children are diagnosed with cancer each day, and more than 40,000 kids are in cancer treatment each year.

Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $30 million across the country, including organizations in Knoxville.