Dunkin’ launches ‘Vols Donut’ for fans ahead of Tennessee football season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — College football season is just around the corner here in Tennessee and Dunkin’ is showing its Orange & White spirit by launching a limited edition “Vols Donut.”

The Vols Donut is topped with vanilla icing and drizzled with orange icing. To kick off the promotion, Dunkin’ is giving away free Vols Donuts to 100 fans beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday. The giveaway is happening at the Western Avenue Dunkin’ location.

Then at 9 a.m., the store will host Smokey and the Tennessee Vols Cheerleaders to help fans get in the spirit for the upcoming football season.

Other participating Dunkin’ locations will be offering the Vols Donut around the Knoxville area through Sept. 1, a day before the Tennessee Vols football team kicks off its season on Sept. 2.