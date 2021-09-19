Early morning shooting in Sevierville leaves one injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sunday morning shooting in Sevierville led to one person being injured and another arrested. The incident took place at the Bluffs Grill and Tap around 12:20 am according to the Sevierville Police Department.
One person was shot in the leg. According to a police spokesperson, one person has been arrested but it is unknown if they were the shooter.
MORE TOP STORIES: Read the latest local, state and national news on WATE.com
This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone