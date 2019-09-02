Early morning shooting under investigation by KCSO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Monday shooting.

The call came into E-911 just after 5:15 a.m. The victim was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred in the Oxmoor Hills subdivision off West Emory Road.

A deputy spotted a vehicle leaving the subdivision and attempted to stop the vehicle when it fled onto La Barrington Boulevard., where a suspect was taken into custody.

At least one weapon was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages, we will update with more information as it becomes available.