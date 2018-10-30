Early voting in Tennessee tops 1 million Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - There are just a few days left in the early voting period and statewide early and absentee vote totals have topped 1 million as of Monday.

Tennessee Department of State released its early voting numbers for each day it's been available, with numbers starting out high in mid-October and leveling down later in the month; however, the numbers tell a story of Tennessee voters taking to the polls well before Election Day next week.

The highest daily number for early voting turnout was the first day, Oct. 17 where almost 121,000 people cast ballots.

The lowest daily number, so far, was Monday, Oct. 29 with over 62,000 people casting ballots.

By county, Davidson County topped the charts with over 122,000 early votes cast, Shelby County coming in second at over 120,000 early votes cast and Knox County coming at third with over 82,000 early/absentee votes cast as of Monday.

As of Monday, approximately 1,029,846 Tennessee voters have cast early and absentee votes.

The early voting period ends Thursday, Nov. 1.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.