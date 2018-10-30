Early voting in Tennessee tops 1 million
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - There are just a few days left in the early voting period and statewide early and absentee vote totals have topped 1 million as of Monday.
Tennessee Department of State released its early voting numbers for each day it's been available, with numbers starting out high in mid-October and leveling down later in the month; however, the numbers tell a story of Tennessee voters taking to the polls well before Election Day next week.
The highest daily number for early voting turnout was the first day, Oct. 17 where almost 121,000 people cast ballots.
The lowest daily number, so far, was Monday, Oct. 29 with over 62,000 people casting ballots.
By county, Davidson County topped the charts with over 122,000 early votes cast, Shelby County coming in second at over 120,000 early votes cast and Knox County coming at third with over 82,000 early/absentee votes cast as of Monday.
As of Monday, approximately 1,029,846 Tennessee voters have cast early and absentee votes.
The early voting period ends Thursday, Nov. 1.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Previous
Hundreds without power after Chapman...
Next
Educators within Knoxville Jewish...
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Hundreds without power after Chapman Hwy crash, down from thousands
- Early voting in Tennessee tops 1 million
- Educators within Knoxville Jewish community comforting children after PA attack
- Gatlinburg man's drone breaks after only one use
- Chancellor to rule on law director's authority in Knox County pension suit
- Knoxville Holocaust escapee shares thoughts after Pittsburgh synagogue attack
- Knoxville vigil in solidarity with Pittsburgh after church shooting
National News
-
- 'I'm going to die:' Survivors relive horrors at Tree of Life
- The Latest: Experts doubt Trump on birthright citizenship
- GOP holds slight edge with 3 million ballots in Florida cast
- Trump: End birthright citizenship for some US-born babies
- NASA spacecraft sets record for closest approach to sun
- Trump to visit a Pittsburgh scarred by violence at synagogue
- Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to border week before midterms
Trending Stories
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.