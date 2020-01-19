LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Fincastle, Tennessee, around 5:19 a.m. on Sunday.
The earthquake was 21.06 miles deep.
LATEST STORY:
- Earthquake recorded in Campbell County early Sunday
- SPD, family seek public’s help in unsolved missing persons case
- Police in New Market asking the public to be on the lookout for accused robbery suspect
- PHOTOS: Vols beat Vandy in Nashville
- UPDATE: Fiream assault on Woods Drive turns into kidnapping, suspect on the run