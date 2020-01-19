Earthquake recorded in Campbell County early Sunday

Live Now
A 2.8 magnitute was recorded in Campbell County early Sunday monring. (WATE)

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Fincastle, Tennessee, around 5:19 a.m. on Sunday.

The earthquake was 21.06 miles deep.

