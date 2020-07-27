Earthquake reported in McMinn County

CALHOUN, Tenn. (WATE) — An earthquake was recorded in McMinn County near the Calhoun area on Monday.

The initial details of the 2.4 magnitude earthquake describe the event as happening at 1:27 p.m. around 4 miles north of Benton, Tenn. with a depth of 9.75 miles.

