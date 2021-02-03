East Knoxville church vandalized overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville pastor says his church was vandalized overnight and he believes it was racially motivated.

Logan Temple A.M.E. Zion Church Pastor Sam Brown says the incident has been unnerving.

When he went to the church Wednesday he found a broken window, but it’s when he was cleaning up that he noticed something particularly alarming.

Brown says he found a bottle with a racial slur written on it.

“It shows that we still have a lot of work to do as it pertains to the ministry of reconciliation. But it also shows how we need to be more committed to make sure democracy remains strong and resilient and we continue to flood the airwaves with messages of love and inclusion, not hate and division.” Senior Pastor Sam Brown

Brown is encouraging the community not to be deterred by this. Brown also said he will be beefing up security and installing a surveillance system.

Knoxville Police Department is investigating the incident.