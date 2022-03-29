KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway in East Knoxville after a Tuesday morning recreational vehicle fire that resulted in the injury of one man and the death of two dogs, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD said in a news release on the incident that at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday, Knox County E-911 received a call reporting the RV fire in the side yard of a residence along Alma Avenue. KFD says it was reported that two people were inside the RV. Arriving KFD crews found a fully-involved RV trailer fire and were told at the scene that the two people had escaped, but two dogs were still inside.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

Neither dog survived and crews worked to put out the fire. One of the RV occupants was treated for burns and sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

KFD said its investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. No other injuries were reported.