Security stops East Tennessee mom from bringing breast milk on plane

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee mom is upset after she was unable to bring her breast milk onto a plane.

Sarah Morrow says she went to Mexico for a wedding, and her child wasn’t with her, but she pumped and saved some breast milk.

When she got to the airport to come home, she said she was told the liquid couldn’t be brought as a carry-on, but that she could put it into checked luggage. Morrow said because she missed her connecting flight home, her checked bag holding the breast milk was rerouted.

In the end, the milk thawed and became unusable. Morrow says she was devastated to lose those reserves of milk.

“Breastmilk is just a very emotional thing, it obviously keeps your kids alive and it’s just incredible nutrition for them, but it’s also a labor of love.” Sarah Morrow

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to American Airlines about the ordeal. Company officials say after Morrow missed her flight and rebooked on a different flight, the bag was rerouted to the rescheduled flight.

The officials also emphasized that it was not the airline that asked Sarah to check her breast milk, and that the incident took place while Morrow was going through security.