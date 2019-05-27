East Tennesseans honor sacrifice, service of fallen military members on Memorial Day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE ) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Throughout Memorial Day, East Tennesseans have honored the many sacrifices our military members have made, especially those who never came home.

A ceremony was held at Fountain City Park where the crowd sang the Star Spangled Banner, East Tennessee Honor Guard did the 21 gun salute and played taps, and where a moment of silence was held for those who sacrificed their lives serving our country.

WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with Army veteran, Jim Brown, who was drafted after he graduated from college. He served during the Vietnam era in Germany.

"In my OCS class we had 11 who did not come back from Vietnam. Well they ought a be here. They really should and I look and I just say, I got lucky, I got the right draw. When you see people care, when we came back we were told not to wear our uniform because we were not welcome and that's not true today. So that's what I take away is that the culture is changing to support people."

Ron Houser tells us his uncle was killed while serving in WWII during a battle in Germany.

"Brings back a lot of memories of family and what they did. I, of course, was a kid. My dad I can remember him coming home. I was five years old when Dad came home from the war. Saw a different man than what I saw whenever he went in, because the war will change you. So I think a lot about that, also think a lot about what these people have done for us. America wouldn't be what it is today if it weren't for our veterans."

"Celebrate the people who have fought and are fighting, coming together like family and that the United States is a very special country," said Betty Mahan.

"We are one of the few countries that dedicates days to our soldiers, to our veterans and thanks to them we are able to have days like this to enjoy with family, to enjoy our freedom as a country, as an individual as a family," said Shadia Suarez.

"Memorial Day is just a day to be celebrated, not a day to be mourned. It is a day to celebrate to me. I don't think you should mourn the people who have passed away, i think you should celebrate what they have done before they passed away. My great-grandfather he served in WWII, and we never got to meet him. I like to think of him on memorial day for how he liberated so many people, and he helped with everything that was going on in the world at the time," added 10-year old Malachi Oglesby.

"My uncle, he was in WWII, just got out of high school, and he got killed in Okinawa not long before the war was over. In May, I think it was, but I was just a kid when it happened. This is what it's all about remembering those people that gave their lives for us," added Richard Johnson.

Debbie Whisman brought her two granddaughters to Fountain City Park, so she could teach them what Memorial Day stands for, ”It's very important because I want them to honor veterans and I want to teach them what our freedom is all about because of the soldiers who are still fighting for our freedom.”