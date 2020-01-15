East Tennesseans react to controversial adoption bill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A controversial adoption bill will soon become law. Governor Bill Lee announcing on Tuesday he’ll be signing that measure into law, which has to do with faith-based organizations and LGBTQ+ families.

The state Senate passing a measure dubbed, “A religious liberty bill.” It would allow adoption agencies to deny serving LGBTQ+ members from adoption or fostering based on the group’s religious beliefs.

Megan and Allison Johnson have been fostering kids for two years.

“Me and Allison have always talked about wanting to foster and our kids have always wanted to be a part of that,” said Megan.

Megan and Allison Johnson say fostering children is a blessing.

She says the family believes fostering is a way to instill love, security and a sense of family.

“Lot of the kids come in and quickly go to our kids as sisters and we get to enjoy that. It’s a blessing to us,” she said.

A bill waiting on Governor Lee’s signature gives faith-based organizations the discretion to deny adoptions to LGBTQ+ families without facing penalties.

“I don’t feel like the person I choose to love dictates how I parent. I feel like woman and woman, man and man or husband and wife can love a child the same way I can and raise children the same I can, and make an impact on their life just the same as I can,” said Megan.

At Camelot, a foster agency in Knoxville, advocates say the need is huge. They say thousands of children are in state custody but there aren’t thousands of foster homes.

“As an agency, we believe that you should be able to foster and adopt regardless of your sexual orientation. We hate to see anything happen that limits who can and can’t love and parent a child,” said Susan Sharp with Camelot.

According to the Associated Press, supporters on the national level of this measure argue it’s needed to protect against potential lawsuits hostile to an agency’s religious beliefs.

Exactly what would change is not clear, since some faith-based agencies already preclude same-sex couples from their adoption program.

Senator Paul Rose sponsored the bill and argued in favor of the measure, “They have the freedom to place that child where they want to. This bill is solely about freedom.”

We reached out to a number of faith-based organizations in East Tennessee that tell us they either do not do fostering or adoptions, or they did not wish to comment.

It’s worth noting that Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally from Oak Ridge did not vote on this bill, raising a concern saying the legislation is already on the books, the Freedom of Religion Act, that covers this issue.

A handful of states to date have enacted similar legislation including:

Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, South Dakota, North Dakota, Virginia, Mississippi and Michigan. But Michigan agreed in settling a lawsuit to no longer turn away LGBT+ couples or individuals because of religious objections.

