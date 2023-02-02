MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people from East Tennessee were named in Tennessee’s Top Tier sponsored by Merck Animal Health winners held on Jan. 21 in Murfreesboro.

The Tennessee Top Tier was created by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association to increase youth involvement at cattle shows across the state and to create more opportunities for agriculture youth to be recognized.

Participants can receive points in three divisions: heifers, steers and showmanship, according to a news release. To receive points, exhibitors must be youth members of the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association.

Jaclyn Thomas (center) and Jackson Overlay (second from left) were awarded first and second place, respectively, in the Shorthorn division for the 2022 Tennessee’s Top Tier sponsored by Merck Animal Health program year. Pictured with Thomas and Overbay are Tennessee Shorthorn Association award sponsor representatives, Luke Teeple (left) and Phyllis Ferguson (second from right), and Gary Dering, TCA President-Elect. (Courtesy of TCA)

The Tennessee Bred heifer division recognizes youth with heifers purchased from Tennessee cattle breeders. Pictured are the Top 5 Tennessee Bred Heifer winners (left to right) Jackson Overbay, 3rd Tennessee Bred; Gracie Giles, 5th Tennessee Bred; Kelbie Rowlett, 4th Tennessee Bred; Jake Ozburn, 2nd Tennessee Bred; Gary, TCA President-Elect. (Courtesy of TCA)

Gracie Giles, of Anderson County, was named third in the Top Five Overall Female Exhibitors and Top Five Overall Steers. Jackson Overbay, of Hamblen County, was named in the division for Top Five Tennessee Bred Heifers. He was also recognized as one of the Top Five Junior Showmen.

“The fifth year of the Tennessee’s Top Tier sponsored by Merck Animal Health program was very rewarding for all involved,” said Melinda Perkins, TCA director of Youth Programs & Outreach. “There were several new participants in the program this year, and we were able to recognize more youth for their hard work with their show cattle projects.”

Weston Rowlett, of Weakley County, and Collin Cook, of Robertson County, received top honors for Tennessee’s Top Tier.

In addition to the youth award winners, the University of Tennessee at Martin Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity was awarded the 2022 Show of the Year.