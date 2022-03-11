KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Plenty of East Tennesseans took advantage of the sunshine and warm temperatures Friday. While they soaked up the warmth, grocery store employees across the region were working diligently to keep their shelves stocked with the essentials, including bread, milk, and eggs.

Donnie Wells, manager of the Food City on Morrell Road, said they’ve been working to make sure they have enough in stock for the last three days.

He described transitioning from spring-like temperatures, back to winter, with warmer temperatures expected next week, as sometimes challenging. “Come next week, we’ll go back to charcoal, hamburgers, hotdogs, grills, then back on Easter and bringing flowers out front,” he said.

Outside his store, you’ll see flowers and yard ornaments. Inside, you see a packed store with customers stocking up for winter weather. “All day today it’s been busy,” Wells added.

“It’s warm out right now, so people are thinking about grilling. Then as the evening goes on, they’ll be thinking tomorrow it’s snow, so their shopping patterns change. They’ll be more bread, milk, eggs, stuff to make meal indoors with.”

Although it’s not going to be an ideal deal day at the park Saturday, Friday Patrick Mayfield and his family took advantage of the sunshine at Suttree Landing Park. “We’re pretty excited,” he said. “I know our little one is…as much energy as he has right now, and he’s been cooped up all winter.”