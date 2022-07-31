KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.

“When there’s that kind of disaster the Red Cross mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of disasters,” said Sam McNamee, a volunteer with the American Red Cross of Knoxville.

Now he’s in Lexington hoping to bring relief through shelters. So far they are sheltering over 7,000 people and have six Red Cross shelters set up. Their goal is to make sure everyone is safe and comfortable while they work to find out the latest information.



“We have folks up at the government EOC right now and they will be feeding us situational information throughout the day so that we can keep people up to date,” McNamee said.



Among other East Tennesseans like McNamee, they are stepping up to help those affected in the neighboring state. Pastor Kyle Prichard of Tazewell is one of them. His church is working to collect donations after it was brought to his attention that a church member that was visiting Kentucky was without electricity for a few days.



“Yesterday his wife reached out to me and said, ‘hey, let’s send donations up there. They need help, they need love, they need to know that other people out in the world are still thinking about them,’ and so we immediately got to work,” he said.



There are four locations collecting donations until Tuesday evening to help flood victims in need: Hill Church in Tazewell, Walmart in New Tazewell, Blaine Hardware & Feed in Blaine and Fairview Knox Church in Corryton. Donate money through this link instead.

It’s an effort Pastor Kyle said he’s happy to be a part of.



“Right now we have a lot of people in need and this is a great way to serve, so we ask anybody and everybody that wants to participate and be a part of this to join in and help us on it,” he said.

The types of donations needed include hygiene products, bottled water, canned food, baby food and formula, diapers, wet wipes, blankets and cleaning supplies.