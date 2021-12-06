KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee continues to honor its veterans and U.S. service members, especially for one of the final tributes of the year in the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The American Legion Post 2 will be hosting its annual Pearl Harbor Day of Remembrance Ceremony on Tuesday, which is the 80th anniversary of the “date which will live in infamy” when Imperial Japan attacked the United States.

A recent proclamation from The White House details one of our nation’s darkest dates: “On December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked our forces at Pearl Harbor and other locations in Hawaii, taking the lives of 2,403 service members and civilians and leading the United States to declare its entrance into World War II. It was a day that still lives in infamy 80 years later. As we mark National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we honor the patriots who perished, commemorate the valor of all those who defended our Nation, and recommit ourselves to carrying forth the ensuing peace and reconciliation that brought a better future for our world. Today, we give thanks to the Greatest Generation, who guided our Nation through some of our darkest moments and laid the foundations of an international system that has transformed former adversaries into allies.”

American Legion Post 2’s Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony will be held on Tuesday at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, with services starting at 12:45 p.m. and a moment of silence at 12:55 p.m.

This event will be held in the rotunda at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery located at 5901 Lyons View Pike in Knoxville. The moment of silence at the beginning of the ceremony coincides with 7:55 a.m. Hawaii time.