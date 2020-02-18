East Tennessee axe throwing venue featured on The Bachelor

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee natives gathered around the TV tonight for a special viewing of The Bachelor. Tonight’s episode, featuring their hometown.

Hannah Ann and Peter’s date took place at the Smoky Mountain Axe House in Alcoa. The venue just opened last year.

“We were the first axe throwing venue in East Tennessee and we’re glad it happened here,” said co-owner Brian Johnston.

The exciting part is not only one of the most popular reality shows putting Knoxville on the map, but also the potential for more foot traffic in Blount County.

“It’s really great to see local venues like that get exposed on a national level, especially on a widely watched program such as that,” said Jeff Muir, Blount Partnership Communications Director.

Marga Hinsley and her family frequent Smoky Mountain Axe House, and are big fans of The Bachelor.

“I think its a cool way to promote the local culture, the local family feel, the flavor of the area,” Marga said.

The show, helping to uncover an East Tennessee treasure for those who already live here, and offering an incentive for others to visit.