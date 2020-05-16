East Tennessee Boy Scouts participating in virtual ‘Scoutfest’ this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many youth organizations have had to cancel spring and summer outdoor activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not stopping the local Boy Scout council from going viral to provide tons of fun beginning Friday night with a virtual campfire.

Normally, the scouts from the Great Smoky Mountain Council of Boy Scouts would be having a campfire as well as participating in a number of activities this spring designed for their age groups, but because of the novel coronavirus crisis, the local council decided to do a virtual “Scoutfest 2020” instead.

Through the weekend, there will be daily content posted in 38 different live sessions; such as hiking, STEM activities, coral reef restoration and more – all accessible, for free, online.

Already, several thousand Scouts from across the country and the world have signed up for the free event.

The virtual “Scoutfest” began with the opening campfire session Friday night.